ASH, Michael

87, formerly of Trenton, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Heritagespring of West Chester. She was born in Middletown on July 8, 1935, to parents, Michael H. and Louise M. (Weber) Sullivan. Michael had worked as a secretary for Ohio Transmission. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Presbyterian Church. Michael is survived by her sons, David J. (Susan) Ash and Steven M. (late daughter-in-law, Holly K.) Ash; brother, Joseph (Sharon) Sullivan; and two grandchildren, Caitlin Ash and Gretchen (Jonathan) Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil W. Ash, Jr. and her parents. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Jason Bantz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 - OR - Mt. Olivet United Presbyterian Church, 509 W. State St., Trenton OH 45067 - OR - the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at



