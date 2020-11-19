ASHBROOK, Linda L.



Linda L. Ashbrook (age 85) died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ft Hamilton Hospital of complications from COVID-19. She was born in Newark, OH, on Dec. 14, 1934, to Edwin & Rhea Strate. As a Newark High School student, she received ratings of superior as a marimba soloist in state competition 3 years in a row. It was believed to have been a record for the school. She continued her education at The Ohio State University. She also played with the Licking County Orchestra.



On August 14, 1955, she married Robert B. Ashbrook of Johnstown, OH. He preceeded her in death on June 10, 2009. She is survived by a daughter, LuAnne Logemann (Mark) of Neenah, WI, and a son S. Scott Ashbrook of Duluth, GA. Also Surviving are grandsons, David & Steven Logemann of Milwaukee, WI, and Daniel Olivares of Duluth, GA. She is survived by one brother David (Edith) Strate of Littleton, CO, and a sister-in-law Wanda Strate of Westerville, OH., 1 niece, 2 nephews, 3 brothers-in-law and 6 sisters-in-law. She also is survived by good friends Katie Lamb, Wilbur Bennett, and Paul Caudill.



Along with her husband of 54 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, John (Wanda) Strate of New Albany, OH, her parents and an infant grandson.



Linda retired from Oxford, OH, Police Department where she spent 20 years as a police and fire dispatcher. She was a charter member of Disciples Christin Church where she served a lifetime elder, secretary of the official board and membership clerk. She was also presented with an Elder Emeritus several years ago. She was a life member of Partners in Prime (Senior Citizens) where she had served as secretary of the membership of 1400. She and Bob were King and Queen of senior citizens in 1999. She loved knitting, gardening, and dancing. She started Tap dancing at age 67 but health problems prevented her continuation after about 3 years. She was a member of the Hana Hou Hula dance group.



Donations may be made to the Disciples Christian Church, 2047 Tuley Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Due to COVID-19 concerns private services will be held at a later date.

