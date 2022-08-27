ASHBY, Patricia

ASHBY (Fink),



Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann (Fink) Ashby, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on August 20, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient unit. She was born on December 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, OH, to the late Franklin J. and Freda E. (Badger) Fink.



Patty is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Angela (Mark) Lyons of Cumming, GA., Debra (Robert) Moore of Vandalia, OH, and Tricia (Joey Spraul) Bonner of Troy; son and daughter-in-law: Andrew (Michelle) Bonner of Jasper, IN; grandchildren, Kial Smith, Riley Spraul, Sorin Spraul, Julian Bonner and Camden Bonner; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Fink USAF and a sister: Virginia Pepin.



Patty worked as a secretary for Mead Corporation, and was a law secretary at Kalish & Gilster, and retired from Faruki, Ireland, and Cox of Dayton, Ohio.



Patty deeply cared about others, was thoughtful and creative, and had a quick wit, which led to many cherished memories throughout the years. More recently, she appreciated nature - particularly cloud formations and birds - with a child-like wonder that was inspiring. She will be profoundly missed.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 61 S. Paint St. Chillicothe, Ohio, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11am. All are welcome directly following in the parish community center for lunch and fellowship. Interment will be at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Chillicothe.



Memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.bairdfuneralhome.com