Asher, Charles

Asher Jr., Charles



age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati--Blue Ash on Monday, July 3, 2023. Charles was born in Manchester, Kentucky on September 15, 1931, to Charlie Asher and Cleoria (Smith) Smallwood. Charles worked at Pease Warehouse for over 34 years in maintenance. He was a member of New Miami First Church of God for several years. In 1954 in Tennessee, he married Ruth Colson, and she preceded him in death in 2021.



Charles is survived by two children, Barbara (Rick) Thompson, and David (Kim) Asher; daughter-in-law, Vicki Asher; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and two great great grandsons; and his sisters, Sylvia Combs, Veeda Thompson, and Josephine House; and his best friend, Me the dog. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Asher and Cleoria Smallwood; step father, Alex Smallwood; one son Wayne Asher; and his daughter, Linda Henley; son in law, Bob Henley; and his siblings, Johnny Asher, J.B. Asher, Curney Asher, Audrey Smallwood, Clersia Jackson, Gracie Stewart; and a half-brother Bobby Smallwood.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



