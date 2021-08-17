ASHER, Ruth M.



Ruth M. Asher, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Bethesda Butler Hospital on Saturday,



August 14, 2021. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on January 19, 1935, to David G. and Pearl (Cottingem) Colson. Ruth was a member of New



Miami First Church of God. She was employed in the maintenance department at Square D Company for more than twenty years. In 1954 in Tennessee, she married Charles Asher, Jr.



Ruth is survived by her husband, Charles Asher, Jr.; three children, Linda Henley, Barbara (Rick) Thompson, and David (Kim) Asher; daughter-in-law, Vicki Asher; four siblings, John and Joe Colson, Virginia Wehrle, and Marilyn Lapard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne Asher; son-in-law, Bob Henley; and three siblings,



Elizabeth, Sampson, and Mary Nancy.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday,



August 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Botts of Berean Baptist, officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County



Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's



Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

