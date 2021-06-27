ASHLEY, Alvin Michael



Age 72, of Hamilton, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton on January 25, 1949, the son of Ulysses and Gertrude (James) Ashley. He was a 1968 graduate of Fairfield High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. Michael married Wendy Sowell and they were together for 28 years. He was district sales



manager for Honda Marine. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; two sons, Derek (Nicole) Ashley, Trenton and Damon (Lindsey) Ashley, Chicago; a sister, Rita (Charles) MacGregor, Phoenix, AZ; step-children, Shon (Mindy) Howard, Aurora, Colorado and Kelly (Glenn) Smith, Kutztown, PA; grandchildren,



Brandon, Parker and Quinn and step grandchildren, Luke,



Collin, Gavin, and Haleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Ashley. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Weigel



Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 noon until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

