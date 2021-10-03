ASHLEY, Wilma J.



Age 65, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born the daughter of Alvin & Alice Lopheila (Craig) Combs on December 11, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio.



Wilma is preceded in death by her parents. Wilma is survived by her loving husband and childhood sweetheart Donnie and was married 47 years and they had a deep love for each other; son Shannon Ashley; sisters Judy Paul, Wanda (Jerry) Gilbert, and Connie Arnold; grandchildren Jaidyn, and McKinley, that she cherished and were the joy and pride of her life; nieces and nephews Jeremy (Inge) Paul, and Shante Paul; great nieces and nephews Jazlyn Paul, Ireland Paul, &



Silas Paul; Wilma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Wilma leaves behind a legacy of what love and family are. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to their friends at Duncan Oil for the support they have received during this difficult time. At the families request services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS RAFF AND DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

