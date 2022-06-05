ASHWORTH, Virginia

ASHWORTH (nee Kelly), Virginia Mae



93, of Springfield, passed June 3, 2022, in her home with her family around her. She was the daughter of Clifford and Esther Kelly. Virginia was married to Amos Ashworth for 33 years before his death in 1979. They had 6 children, Kenneth, Philip, Howard, James Michael, Keith and Mary Lynn; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She had 6 siblings, Jean,



Patricia, Loraine, Howard, Barbara Ann and Benjamin. After she raised her children, she loved going to plays, gardening and reading. Church and family were very important in her life. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in the funeral home with Brother Jim Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Chapel Cemetery.

