Atkins, Willie Bee



Willie Bee Atkins, age 89, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, December 1, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Saturday, December 9, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



