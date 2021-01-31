ATKINSON, G. Tonald

ATKINSON, G. Ronald



G. Ronald Atkinson, 74, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully in his home



surrounded by loved ones on January 21, 2021, in the town of Springfield. A private family service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Ron was born in Columbus, OH, on September 1, 1946, to Dorothy May (Overland) Rosman. He was adopted by George and Zelda P.



Atkinson on September 4, 1946. He married Peggy Marie



Atkinson on February 14, 2015. He graduated from Urbana College. He worked as a CPA for 50 years. Ron loved spending time with family and friends! He has left behind many fond memories of going to football games, playing golf, and



traveling with family and friends. He has traveled all over the United States and many countries around the world. A couple of his great accomplishments were riding his bicycle from the East Coast to the West Coast and walking the Appalachian Trail. Ron and all his adventures will be sadly missed. Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy Marie Atkinson; five children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Stephanie Atkinson, Beau and Heather Atkinson, Kelly and Roy Mayes, Kasey Atkinson, and Joshua and Leigh Atkinson; his grandchildren, Kristen (aka. McGillicuddy), Michael, Taylor, Emma, Katie, Lauren, Lyla, Aiden, Avery, Autumn, and Piper; his sister, Denise and Joe Bendix; two brothers, Perry Nicolopoulos and Roger Atkinson. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting



