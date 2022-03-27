AUGUST, Joseph



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late, Joseph C. and Amelia (Cekun) August, Sr. Joe is survived by his significant other, Carolyn Nicely; children, Kelsey August (Dave McGraf) and Joseph August III. He was owner of Blanchard Grinding Services, Inc. Friends and family may visit from 4-6:00 pm on Monday, March 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am,



Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Joe will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

