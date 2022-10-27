AULT, Boyce Dennis



"Denny"



04/02/1947 - 10/10/2022



Boyce Dennis (Denny) Ault, 75, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, passed away peacefully in Sunrise, Florida, on October 10, 2022.



Denny was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 2, 1947, and had been happily married for 28 years to Dorothy Ault, spending the last 20 years in Lehigh Acres, Florida. After many years as a tool and die tradesman, Denny retired from Arthrex Manufacturing in 2012. A talented custom woodworker, he was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and camping. As a member of Majestic Golf Club, he could be found on the course several days a week playing with friends. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of The Eagles #397 and the Sons of the American Legion Post #323.



Denny is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ault; sister Linda Pack (Larry); children Kathy Herron, Allen Ault (Peggy), Chris Ault (Michelle), Michael Doyle (Nicole), Robert Doyle (Suzanne), twelve grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Denny was preceded in death by his parents Boyce Ault and Clara Jean Ault (Kuss), brother Gary Ault and son Fred Doyle.

