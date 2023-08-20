Austin, Harriet Helen



age 99, of Huber Heights, passed away August 11, 2023. She was born March 7, 1924 in Brownsville, TN to the late Guy and Emma Fisher. In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Webb Austin, Jr.; brothers: Johnny Fisher and Guy Fisher; and sister, Emma Reagan. Harriet is survived by her daughter, Sherry Mason (Jack); nephew, Larry Reagan; nieces: Rena and Faith; great-nieces: Erica, Yolanda, Tracy and Cassandra; and great-nephews, Tony and Larry Randle; and good friend, Verna Mason. Harriet was employed with Parkview Manor Nursing Home for 30 years. She was a member of Phillips Temple AME Church. Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 am on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery at 11:00 am. There will be a repass following the graveside service at Sherry's home. Contributions may be made in Harriet's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Harriet's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Cynthia, who was her caretaker at Vienna Springs Nursing Home. Also, a special thanks to Wanda McNeal, Alethia White and Vickie Harris for all the love and support they have provided. To share a memory of Harriet or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



