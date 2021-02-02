AUSTIN-RANDOLPH, Terri

X

On January 27th, 2021, Terri Austin-Randolph passed away.

A wife, sister, mother, godmother, auntie, daughter, niece,

cousin, mentor were just a few of the titles that describe her. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Thursday,

February 4th at Island Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are

being handled by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Bremerton, Washington. An online life tribute story and full obituary can be found at the Miller- Woodland website and at Caring bridge website.

