AUSTIN-RANDOLPH, Terri



On January 27th, 2021, Terri Austin-Randolph passed away.



A wife, sister, mother, godmother, auntie, daughter, niece,



cousin, mentor were just a few of the titles that describe her. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Thursday,



February 4th at Island Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are



being handled by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Bremerton, Washington. An online life tribute story and full obituary can be found at the Miller- Woodland website and at Caring bridge website.

