Avers, Beverly



Beverly Ann (Beeghly) Avers, age 86, passed away on April 16, 2024. Visitation will be held at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 Olentangy Rd, Powell, Ohio, on Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life service follows at 2 p.m. The burial service will be at Fairview Cemetery, 420 W. National Rd., Englewood, Ohio, on Monday, April 29, at 10a.m. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view her complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com