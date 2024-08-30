Axelrod Jameson, Dorothy Anna "Dottie"



Dorothy Anna Axelrod Jameson, 77, of Turtlecreek Township, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2024.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at



Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home (329 E. Mulberry St., Lebanon, Ohio). Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m.



Dottie is survived by her husband William Jameson; daughters Tara (David) Hennings, Kimberly (Chad) Nahrup and Lauren Axelrod; grandchildren Kate, Ashton, Bailey and Carson; brother Robert; and stepchildren Eric, Katherine and Brent Jameson.



