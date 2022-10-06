BACCUS, Oscar

BACCUS, Jr., Oscar



86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at United AME Church, 286 East Church Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

