BACH, Juanita J. Juanita J. Bach, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Brookdale Kettering Assisted Living after wonderful care that they and Hospice gave her there. She was married to her late husband Jack for 76 years. They were loving support to two children, Jim and Janet, and 5 grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. She was a graduate of Fairview High School and Wright State University. She was active in many world peace initiatives, especially with the Society of Friends whom she always called her "Peace Friends". In the 1960's she was active in draft counseling and attended the 1967 New York March against the Vietnam War led by Martin Luther King. In 1986 she went with the Cross Currents group to the Soviet Union in order to promote the end of the Cold War by meeting with and getting to know the citizens there. And in the 1990's she volunteered in women's shelters to assist with child care and other needs as well as babysitting grandchildren on occasion! Thank you to all the staff at Brookdale and to her best friend and neighbor Judy Miller for their love and care. Juanita donated her body to Wright State University. We plan to have a celebration of life in the spring. Any donations can be made to the Friends Committee on National Legislation www.fcnl.org.

