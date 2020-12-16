BACH, Norma Mae



Norma Mae Bach, 96, of Gratis Township, Preble County, Ohio, passed away on December 8, 2020, at Elmcroft of Washington Township. She was born January 24, 1924, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Vickers)



Hogan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Emin Nelson Bach; brother, Sanford (Betty) Hogan; sisters, Anna (Arthur) Hounshell, Leila Weishample. Norma is survived by her children, Ronda (Roy) Buehner,



Karen (Gary) Morton, Junius "Sonny" (Sally) Bach, Richard (Nancy) Bach; sister, Cheryl (Gene) Gillispie; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. As a homemaker, Norma was also involved in many community activities as well: Sunday school teacher at Greenbush United Methodist Church; Treasurer at Greenbush United Methodist Church for 40 years; Woman of the Year, United Methodist Church; President, Ladies Aid; Bookkeeper at Bach Bros. Well Drilling; Scout Leader; Preble County Precinct Voting Location Manager; Owned/Managed Beechwood Ceramics with 70+ weekly students/patrons.



Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Elkton United Methodist Church, 20 S. Main St., West Elkton, OH 45070. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

