BACH, Robert Samuel "Bob"



Robert Samuel (Bob) Bach, age 83, passed peacefully on December 11th at Miami Valley Hospital. Bob was a loving partner, father, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He was born, January 30th, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, and lived here his entire life.



Bob's love of cars was one of the driving forces in his life. Always in the car business, he was the longtime owner of Bach's Body Shop and other automotive related enterprises. Most everyone who knew Bob would agree that he may have been the hardest working person to have ever lived! He is now at rest.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Paulene, and his oldest brother Joe (Phyllis). He is survived by his beloved Betty, son Bobby, grandson Micha, siblings Tom (Pat), Doug (Mary), Shirley Adams, and their families.



A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 18th at Precious Blood Church on Needmore Road at 10:30am. There will be visitation from 9:30-10:30am at the church, prior to the mass. His final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery with a private graveside service.

