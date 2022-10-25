BACHNICKI, Frank C.



Frank C. Bachnicki, age 91 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born June 24, 1931, to the late Walter and Frances Bachnicki. Frank is a proud 24-year veteran of the United States Army, having served in both the Vietnam War and the Korean War. After retirement, he transitioned to Dayco Corporation as a telecommunications manager for 25 years. Frank loved the outdoors, and his last act of service was a grounds keeper with Washington Township Parks District for 25 years. Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years Luise; daughters, JoAnn (Jon) Luttrell, Jaqueline Bachnicki, and Jennifer (Dave) Meek; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his 3 siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 3 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 4 pm, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross, in Frank's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

