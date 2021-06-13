BACK, Allen Richard "Dick"



Age 100 of Oakwood, passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 9, 2021. A lifelong Daytonian, he was a graduate of Steele High School in



Dayton in 1938, and afterward attended The Ohio State



University. Dick was a member of the 1937 City Champion 440 yard relay Track team. He



volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corp on Dec. 1, 1941, and was honorably discharged as Captain on July 1, 1945. He went on to a 40 year career at the National Cash Register Company. Dick also was a Mason, a past President and longtime member of the Oakwood Athletic Boosters, and member of the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Oakwood. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Carter Back and Corinne Olive Hyre; and the love of his life, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 70+ years, Wilma Louise Shively. He is survived by two daughters, Carol Stroup (John) and Doris Fredericks (Dave); son, Richard Back (Sarah); three grandsons, Matt Thomson, David Stroup and Steven Back; two granddaughters, Lisa Stroup-West and Shannon Back; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE, OH 45459 on Thursday, June 17 from 11:00 am to 1 pm. The



funeral service will follow with a private family burial held at Woodland Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the Routsong's YouTube Channel, and available for a time after on their website. The family would like to express our thanks for the generous condolences from all of Dick's friends and acquaintances, and to the associates of Brookdale of



Oakwood for the excellent care provided over the last 5 years. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Oakwood Athletic Boosters Association, 1200 Far Hills Ave, Oakwood, OH 45419. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

