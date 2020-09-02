BACK, Bill Dan Bill Dan Back, 88, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. Bill was the son of Chester W. Back and Audrey L. (Risner) Back, born at Wyandotte, Oklahoma on March 6, 1932. Mr. Back is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Helen May (Slough) Back; daughter, Brenda (Mark) Tilton; son, Bill Dean (Malinda) Back; sister, Olive Purcell; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Jeremy Sewell. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1949. He retired from the Middletown Works Engineering Department of Armco Steel in 1991. Bill served his country in the 11th Airborne Division, 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the Korean War. He was a life member of VFW Post #3809, DAV Chapter #131, AmVets #1983, and a member of the American Legion Post #218 where he served with the Combined Honor Guard for 28 years. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason and past Master of Jefferson Lodge #90. He was an avid sports fan and was dedicated to the University of Oklahoma, and Edgewood High School. His son and grandsons all played for Edgewood. Bill was a member of Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church in Trenton. He and his wife enjoyed bluegrass music, country and western music and they loved to do the "Texas Two-Step" dancing. Bill was known for his cowboy boots and hats and he dearly loved Oklahoma. Bill was dedicated to his family and friends. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Jason Bantz officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 at the funeral home with Masonic service at 10:30. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

