BACK, Judith Ann



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Stonespring of Vandalia. Judith was the Activity Director at Grant Court of Kettering and Riverside Nursing Home for many years, was a hairdresser at Miami Valley Hospital and a member of Greenview Calvary Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Opal Burkhead; sister, Donna Copher; and brother, William Steven Burkhead. Judith is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Roger Dyer of Franklin; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Connie Back of Riverside; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

