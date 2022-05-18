BACK, Ruth Ann



Age 85, of Germantown, passed away May 15th, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born March 22, 1937, to the late Hoy and Anna (Hagins) Back. Ruth had been employed at Otterbein home in Lebanon and at the Downtowner Restaurant in Germantown and was a life long member of St. John's U.C.C. Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Kenneth Miller. She is survived by her sister Margaret Miller of Germantown, brother Paul



(Sharon) Back of Huber Heights and numerous nieces,



nephews and extended family members. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am with burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

