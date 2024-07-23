Baden, James P.



James P Baden MD, age 85, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2024 at his home in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 22, 1939, the son of Paul and Ruth (Briede) Baden. Valedictorian of his class, he graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957, followed by Cornell University in 1961. He subsequently received his MD from Cornell Medical School in 1965. On August 24, 1963, during his graduate studies, he married Marcia R. Stafford, who preceded him in death in October 2002. In 1967 after his post-graduate education at the University of Nebraska, he joined the United States Air Force Department of Surgery serving as a Captain at Offutt AFB, Nebraska. He proudly opened his medical practice in his hometown of Hamilton in 1973. He was a surgeon at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Mercy Hamilton, Mercy Fairfield, and McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford (taking care of many grateful patients) until retiring in 2003. During this time he was an active member of the community serving as board member and vice-president of the Hamilton-Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, board of The Hamilton Rotary Club, Schroder Manor, and the YMCA, President and board member of the Hamilton City Club,



Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a loyal son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and a wonderful friend to many. Many knew him as an avid traveler, a connoisseur of gourmet food and fine wines, and a patron of the arts. He enjoyed attending the Opera, Symphony, Ballet, and Theater. His love of the arts included his lifelong passion for music which led him to become a member of the Glee Club at Cornell and in retirement he joined the Hilton Head Barbershop Quartet and Lighthouse Chorus. Going to the Jazz Corner and listening to live jazz music with his wife Sheila was a favorite for him. Jim was very active in his retirement, working with Volunteers in Medicine for over 15 years in Hilton Head. He served as an SAE Alumni Association President, a Rotary Club member, and a board member for The Seabrook retirement community. We will miss Grandpa's many history lessons, stories about his life, his warm sense of humor, and his generosity.



He is preceded in death by his wife Marcia S. Baden and son, Stephen J. Baden. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sheila H. Baden of Hilton Head; son, Micheal (Heather) Baden of Waxhaw NC; daughter Whitney (Joe) Oliver of Hamilton, Oh.: Grandchildren, J. Logan Oliver, Darby Oliver, Tatum Oliver, Hunter Baden, Diederick Baden, and Rigley Baden; Step-children Michael (Kathy) Langen of Dover, MA; Sara (Robert) Frye of Mt.Pleasant SC; Melissa (George) Noble on Winchester, MA; Step-grandchildren Nicholas Langen, Matthew Langen, Charlie Langen, Joe Frye, Adam Frye, Ryan Noble and Milly Noble.



In memory of Jim's blessed life, there will be a visitation for all family and friends from 4-7:00 p.m. at Tuesday August 13, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. The family will have a private memorial at a later date to spread ashes and say a final goodbye. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Memorial contributions in Jim's honor can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org , Fitton Center for Creative Arts and Hamilton Community Foundation.





