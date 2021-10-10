BAER, Linda D.



Linda D. Baer, age 70 of Springfield, passed away Saturday,



October 2, 2021, at Villa Springfield Rehab and Health Care Center. She was born September 3, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Elwood and Nancy Sindle. Linda graduated from Shawnee High School. She was retired from Olan Mills Inc. She loved spending time with her family and playing computer games. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Baer and her parents. Linda is survived by her two brothers, Jeffrey



(Kathy) Sindle and Lee (Nancy) Sindle; sister, SanDee Coppess; nieces and nephews, Chad Eubanks, Shane (Sherry) Sindle, Rusty Lee (Vanessa) Sindle, Tracy East, Andrea Coppess,



Elisabeth (James) Bowermaster and Caleb (Madison) Sindle and many great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

