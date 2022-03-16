BAGGETT, Gloria

BAGGETT (Erickson),



Gloria Marion



Age 95, of Centerville, Ohio, also known as "Grams 7" passed on March 14, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. She attended Emerson Elementary and graduated from Patterson Co-op in 1944. She was born to Johan Gunnar and Ester Matilda (Tinnerholm) Erickson on April 1, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio. Gloria married Odis Baggett, Jr. on July 20, 1946, at Hope Lutheran Church. She worked as a secretary at her son's State Farm office for 28 years, retiring at the age of 83. Gloria had a zest for life and loved traveling and throwing parties. The joy in her life was her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Odis Baggett, Jr.; son, Lynn Eric; daughter-in-law, Linda Baggett-Flint; and grandson-in-law, Larry Evans. She is survived by her sons, Gary Baggett (Linda) and Neil Baggett



(Diane Burdine); son-in-law, David Flint; grandchildren,



Rhonda Baggett (Eric Flasher), Amy Baggett, Damian Baggett (Rachel), Nicholas Baston (Anna), Jennifer Basballe (David), Melissa Evans, and Ashleigh Finke (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Caleb, Samuel, Levi, Abigail Paige and Isaac Baggett, Teo Baston, Elijah and Isabella Evans, Kaylee, Damien and Alexis Basballe, and Theodore and Noah Finke. The family would like to extend our greatest appreciation for the love and care that she received from the staff at Bethany Village and Graceworks Lutheran Services. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 am, Friday, March 18 at Tobias Chapel on Far Hills, Kettering, with service to follow at 11 am. Burial at Woodland Cemetery Dayton, Ohio. If desired, contributions may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services, Benevolent Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

