BAGLEY, GEORGE

Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio. He departed this life on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. Services will be held Saturday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 Martin Luther King Way. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service; Dr. Craig S. High, Officiant; Pastor Cory Pruitt, Eulogist. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

