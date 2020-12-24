BAHUN, Douglas

X

Of New Carlisle and Xenia, completed his life journey and went home to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Born on January 10, 1950, Doug is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Lavada Bahun of New Carlisle, OH, and two brothers, Mike and Rudy. He is survived by his brother John; his children: Carrie (m. Blake Brown), Ben (m. Jackie Baumgartner), Margie Gay, Sam (m. Rebecca Van Zant), Buddy (m. Julia Mwahi), Lydia (m. Travis Hammond), Tim, and Dan; and 20 grandchildren who will miss "Papaw" dearly. A longer tribute and service information: Tobias Funeral Home website www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

