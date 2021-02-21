BAILEY, Anthony "Tony"



Age 88, departed this life on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was born to Moses and Nettie (Gibbs) Bailey on May 30, 1932, in Moreland, GA. He shared 64 years of marriage with Mildred (Florence) Bailey in Dayton, OH. Tony was



preceded in death by his



parents, eight siblings, his children, Fayette (Florence) Wynn, Keith and Kelvin Bailey. A



celebration of Life/Memorial services will be held at Thomas Funeral Services, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416 at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

