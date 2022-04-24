BAILEY, Antonio Lee



Age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Minister Tanyer Harbut officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the



family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

