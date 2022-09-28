BAILEY, Barbara Jo



Age 86, became a child of God at age 12 and was called "home" on the morning of September 26, 2022, following her beloved husband of 35 years, Peter G. Bailey, who passed into the Lord's arms on September 7, 2022. Their love story began at a singles event at Hyde Park Methodist Church in 1986. Pete enriched Mom's life experiences with travel to Japan, England, Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Poland.



Barb was born March 2, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Florence and Elias Willis, owners of Willis Grocery on Parkamo Avenue. She was the baby of 9 children.



Barb was primarily a homemaker when her girls were younger, but often worked part-time during the holidays at Sears and JCPenney when the stores were located in downtown Hamilton. Later she was employed as a secretary for State Farm agents in the area. After she married Pete, she was a receptionist for PM Company.



Her daughters and caregivers, Sheryl Burk (David) of Hamilton and Amy Jo Snyder (John) of Fairfield, survive their mother, as do her sister and best friend Darlene Lewis (Poway, CA), and her brother Darrell Willis of Hamilton. Barb leaves 4 grandchildren: Robert Burk (Sarah) of Hamilton; Casey Jo (Snyder) Langbehn (Grant) of Fairfield; Russell Burk (Paige) of Chicago, IL; Abby (Snyder) Schwecke (Nathan) of Fairfield; and 10 great-grandchildren with another due in early 2023. She is also survived by Pete's 5 children: Mary, Kathleen, Ellen, Jamie, and Ann, along with their families. Private services will be held with Rev. Marshall Duke officiating. Barbara and Peter enjoyed inviting friends to attend their church choir performances. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Worship Arts Team at Springdale Nazarene Church at www.snclife.org/give.



Webster Funeral Home is graciously serving the family.

