BAILEY, Kent L.



"Beetle Bailey"



Age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 22, 1938, in Hazzard, Kentucky, but lived in Middletown most of his life. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1956. Kent was employed in #2 maintenance and BOF Maintenance at AK Steel for 34 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling and NASCAR, especially Richard Petty #43, and attended the Daytona 500 for over 40 years. Preceding him in death were his parents, Lummie and Rosella (Phillips) Bailey; his wife Dolly M. Bailey in 1999; and one daughter Melanie A. Bailey. He is survived by three daughters, Vicki S. O'Daniel, Cindy S. (Doug) Tuttle and Christa M. (Chuck) Buchanan; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Tara, Ryan, Raynor, Brandy, Joshua, Justin, Bryant and Bradley; and many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mick Salyer officiating. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



