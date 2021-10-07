BAILEY, WILLIAM

BAILEY, Jr.,



William Buford



William Buford Bailey Jr. age 74, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on October 2, 2021. He was born to the late William Bailey and Eva Hogsten in Middletown, Ohio, on May 9, 1947. William was a veteran in the United States Navy and later retired from General Electric as a Turbo Air Operator. He is survived by his children Shana Colwell, Michael (Lori) Colwell; grandchildren Brittany Harrison, Nathan Colwell, Dylan Colwell, Katelyn Colwell; great-grandchildren Jaxton Harrison, Kinsley Harrison, Tatum Colwell, Aiden Colwell, Beckham Colwell, Braxton Colwell, Leyton Harrison and sister Aletia Douglas. William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon Bailey and his parents. A graveside memorial service will take place at Woodside Cemetery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



