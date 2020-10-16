BAKE, Larry Wayne Age 72, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1948, in Middletown, OH, to Everette and Dorothy (Holaday) Bake. Larry was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Farm Bureau. Larry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia (Dennis) Bake; children, Sheri Bake, Brian (Michelle) Bake; grandchildren, Joshua Chandler, Kristina Chandler, Makayla Coppock; great-grandchildren, Emilee Chandler, Elizabeth Longman; sister, Betty Jane Bake; brother, Gus (Debbie) Bake; special friend, Fred, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Bake-Chandler; brothers, Donald and Jerry Bake. A Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



