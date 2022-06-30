BAKER, Betty

dayton-daily-news logo
69, of Springfield, passed away June 25, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 7, 1953, in Xenia, the daughter of Harold Grooms and Norma Jean (Fugate) (Grooms) Radcliff. Betty attended the Lighthouse Church and the Victory Faith Center. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Earl Baker; three children, Earl Baker III (Jo), Lamar Baker (Deb) and Adam Baker (Staci); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Six and Diane Ferguson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lee Baker; a grandson, Keith Baker; a sister, Joan and her parents. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday in the Victory Faith Center with Pastor Pauline Hamblin officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


