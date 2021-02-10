BAKER, Clara



Clara Baker, age 86, of Washington Twp., passed away on



Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was the 9th of 10 children born to the late Robert and Sallie (Friend) Tharp on November 9, 1934, in Morning Sun, Ohio. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Leona, Louise, Marshall, Margaret,



Virginia, Rosie, Eddie, Ruth and Leon. Clara is survived by her two sons, Jay (Terry) Willen, Joe (Emmalyne) Willen; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Erich) Rathje, Ryan Willen (fiancé, Sara White), Jillian Farris, Daniel Farris; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Jayce; as well as



numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom were very special to her. Clara enjoyed her time working as an Administrative Assistant for NCR and Lexis Nexis, retiring from both. As everyone who knew Clara would tell you, she loved to cook and cook she could! She was a firm believer that "the way to someone's heart is through their stomach." Her greatest joy was being with her family - especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Visitation will be held on Thursday,



February 11, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Funeral service will be held at the



funeral home on Friday, February 12 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Clara's memory. Online condolences may be left at



