BAKER, Daylin

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

BAKER, Daylin M. Age 37, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 8, 1982, the daughter of Gregory and Patricia (Casey) Baker. Survivors include her parents, Gregory and Patricia; three children, Thomas Taylor, Serenity Rogers, and Kevin Kellum, Jr.; grandmother, Mary Casey; two brothers, Greg Baker and Alexander Baker (Carrie Boggs); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30AM-1:00PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required indoors during the visitation and funeral service. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.

