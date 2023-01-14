BAKER, Floyd
Floyd Baker, age 98, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital January 12, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Lois and many family members. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12 noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be take place privately at Millville Cemetery. Please see full obituary, memorial contributions and condolences at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
