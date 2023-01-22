BAKER, Frances



Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at U.C. West Chester Hospital where she had been a patient for 12 days. Among survivors is her husband of 54 years, Arthur "Toad" Baker, and one son, Toby Baker. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. There will be a visitation at the graveside from 1:30 p.m. to time of service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

