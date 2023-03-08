Baker IV, Frederick C. "Rick"



BAKER, Frederick C. IV "Rick", age 61, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton.



Rick retired as a small engine mechanic from Kelchner Excavating. He was a talented mechanic known to think outside the box. Every Sunday, it became a tradition for Rick to help prepare breakfast, including his favorite treat of hash brown patties.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Cammi Baker, and his parents, Frederick "Fritz" and Donna Baker III. He is survived by one brother, Ray (Kim) Baker, and one sister, Nicole (Dave) O'Quinn. One son, Frederick C. Baker V, estranged and whereabouts unknown, may also survive him.



Private services. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



