BAKER, Gloria

BAKER (Horvath), Gloria



Age 83 , of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Huff) Horvath.



Gloria was employed by and retired from the Hamilton City Schools after 35 years of dedicated service as an elementary classroom teacher. She had been principal at Madison and Hayes elementary schools.



Survivors include 2 daughters, Tanya (Jim) Coffey and Mary Baker; her 3 beloved granddaughters, Stacey, Rebecca and Fayelynn; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Vicki Rhodis and



Cindy Campbell.



Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Flora Horvath; sister Juanita Jones; 2 brothers,



Joseph Horvath and Rick Lewis.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Visitation from 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday in the funeral Home. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



