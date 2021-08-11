BAKER, Harry



Harry Baker of Trenton, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at the age of 87. Harry was born on April 3rd, 1934, in Hamilton. Harry was an Electrician for Local 648 IBEW. Harry enjoyed all sports, especially golf. He enjoyed



being around friends and family. He was also a lifetime member of Monkeys Mutal Aid Society. He is survived by his wife



Barbara (Morscher) Baker of Trenton; daughter Teri Michelle of Ft. Walton Beach; son Edward William of Hamilton; brothers Mike (Sandy) Baker of Ross and Terry Baker of



Hamilton; in-laws Tom (Donna) Morscher and Nancy



(Leonard) Proffitt; and many nieces and nephews. Harry was



preceded in death by his parents Ed and Oma Baker (Burton); siblings Maxine (Bill) Barker, Raymond, Gerderline, Maria and Nancy; mother and father-in-law Louis and Clara Morscher; sisters-in-law Diane (Stu) Nolan, Regina Baker; and brother-in-law William Morscher. Family would like to thank special friend Jack Young for his weekly visits the last few years, and would also like to thank Day-City Hospice. There will be no visitation or service. Family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

