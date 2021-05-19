dayton-daily-news logo
BAKER, Keith Richard

Keith Richard Baker, 23, passed away May 11, 2021, in Escondido, California. Due to transportation problems the visitation and funeral services have been postponed. Once these arrangements can be completed the new times will be posted in the Springfield News-Sun and on the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME web site www.jkzfh.com.

