BAKER, Mary "Dutch"



Mary Baker, "Dutch" passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 9, 1921. Mary attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Julienne High School, Class of 1939. She attended the University of Dayton where she met her husband, Jack "Jeep" Baker. Mary was a longtime resident of the Southern Hills area of Kettering and a member of Holy Angels Parish. Recently she resided at One Lincoln Park and Lincoln Park Manor. Mary



always saw the goodness in people. Always kind and gentle, she was a joy to be around. She never met a stranger and was a lover of all animals, especially dogs and cats. Mary was



preceded in death by her husband, Jack "Jeep" Baker; her



parents, Harry and Irene VanHausen; brother, John Richard VanHausen; sister, Eleanor Malogorski; infant son, John



Patrick; son, Brian Baker and grandson, Jeffrey Michael Baker. She is survived by sons, Richard (Jackie) Baker, Phil (Patty Annarino) Baker; grandchildren, Josh (Rachel) Baker, Patrick (Amy) Baker, and Allison (Michael) Weber; and great-grandchildren, Max and Finley Weber, Brooks, Paige, Rowan and Gavin Baker. Many thanks to the Caregivers at Lincoln Park Manor and Heartland Hospice for the loving care Mary received during her time at Lincoln Park Manor. Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to SICSA of Dayton, Chaminade-Julienne High School or Cincinnati St. Xavier High School.

