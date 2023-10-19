Baker, Nancy L.



Baker, Nancy L. age 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 14, 1932, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Martin & Elta (Westin) Samshal. Preceded in death by her son Rick Roberts, her sister Jan Samshal, her brother Wally Samshal and by her sister-in-law Wanda Samshal. She is survived by her loving daughter Tonja Addison (Mick Sorrell), 3 grandchildren Adam Roberts Labbe, Nancy Epperson and husband Kevin, and Ryan Addison and wife Mandy, 5 great grandchildren Ava Addison, Gavin Epperson, Gabe Addison, Trevor Epperson and Griffin Labbe, 4 nieces Leslie Fowler and husband Bob, Lori Witt, Kap Hopkins, and Dawn Schwartz and husband Dean, 2 great nieces McKenna England and husband Wesley & Adley England, and by a great nephew Jake Shaw. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Baker's memory.



