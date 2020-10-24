BAKER, Nelson C.



Nelson Cleveland Baker, age 96, of Hamilton, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Butler County, on August 6, 1924, the son of Johnie H. and Clara E.



(Johnson) Baker. He is survived by his son, Terry (Linda) Baker, San Antonio, Texas, and daughter, Nelta (Bob) McNaught, Miamisburg, Ohio, and



beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leota, and newborn daughter, Sherry Lynn; brothers Eugene, Norbert, Richard, and Allan Baker;



sister Elsie (Baker) Carmichael. Nelson was a graduate of



Morgan Township High School and attended the University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State University. He married Leota



Inloes on May 17, 1947, in Oxford, Ohio. They resided in Jeffersonville, Ohio, for over 45 years before moving back to Hamilton in 1994. Nelson had a lifetime love of farming. He farmed with his father and later worked at Hamilton Equipment and Grain Center. In Jeffersonville, he managed the Opekasit Center, a large farm equipment dealership; and from 1955-1974 co-owned and managed Jeffersonville Farm



Service, Inc. Nelson taught Agriculture and Industrial Equipment Mechanics (1974-1986) in the Great Oaks Vocational school system at northern Cincinnati, Wilmington, and Greenfield campuses. Until his retirement in 1989, he was the first director of the Great Oaks Center for Economic Opportunity in Washington C.H. Nelson was a long-time public servant in a myriad of capacities: Jeffersonville Village Council; Fayette County Chamber of Commerce; Clark/Fayette County Port



Authority; Fayette Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees; president of Jeffersonville Business Assoc; Jeffersonville volunteer fireman. Nelson was a superb artisan ranging from woodworking, metal fabrication, basket weaving, caning and



design. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville OH. Memorials may be directed to Okeana



United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Okeana, OH 45053 and Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, 13 E. High St., Jeffersonville, OH 43128. Online condolences are available at weigelfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined services to honor Nelson and Leota (April 2020) will be held at a later date.

