BAKER, Nettie Jane Nettie Jane Baker, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Mountain Crest Nursing Home on Friday, September 18, 2020. Jane was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 29, 1933, to Ova Blankenship and Lucy (Loman) Blankenship. Jane was a secretary in the Hamilton City School District for many years, working mostly at the Board of Education office. She has served the Lord for over 70 years, and was a member of the Hamilton Church of God, where she was an example to many, and a friend to all. Jane is survived by her two children, Jeffery (Terri) Baker and Laura (Tom) York; four grandchildren, Michael Baker, Lauren (Justin) Platt, Daniel (Ashley) York, and Cole Baker; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly and Grant Platt; and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leroy Baker; and her brother Charles Blankenship. Funeral service will be held at Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Alan Weaver of Hamilton Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hamilton Church of God. www.browndawsonflick.com.

