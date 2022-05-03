BAKER, Nina



Nina R. Baker, age 95, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 31, 1926, in Winchester, KY, to the late Joseph and Nell (Cooper) Barr. She was a long time and devoted member of St. John Church, West Alexandria; was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, West Alexandria; and was an avid card player, enjoyed reading, having a good conversation and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Twin Valley Bank in 1985. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Baker in 2009; and grandson Kristopher Brining; brother Esmond Barr; sister Jean Roderer; and son-in-law James Brining. She is survived by her children Linda Baker Brining, Bruce (Debbie) Baker, Gail Baker Sims (Michael Good); grandchildren, Jonathan Brining, Amanda (Jason) Osborne, Andrew (Leanne) Baker and Alex (Katie) Baker; great-grandchildren Cooper Osborne, Brooks Baker, Van Baker, Harrison Baker; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street, West Alexandria, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff Zimmerman), West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with arrangements. The family would like to express a special thank you to her daughter Gail and partner Mike for their devoted care to Nina the last several years. They would also like to thank Bella Care Hospice and Visiting Angels for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bella Care Hospice, 7625 Paragon Rd., Suite C., Dayton, OH 45459, or a food bank of donor's choice that reflected Nina's generosity to food banks for many years. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



www.gardfuneralhome.com